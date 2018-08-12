Children, 6 and 8, among 4 injured in Beach Park crash

Two children were among four people injured in a crash Friday evening in north suburban Beach Park.

Deputies responded at 6:04 p.m. to a call of a crash near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Nemesis Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a 2005 Dodge Durango was traveling north on Green Bay when it crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a 2014 Kia Forte, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old woman from Zion, and one of her passengers, a 6-year-old child, both suffered critical injuries in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. They were both initially taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, and the juvenile was later airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

An eight-year-old who was also riding in the Forte was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Durango, a 20-year-old man from Park City, was also taken to Condell, the sheriff’s office said. He suffered injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.