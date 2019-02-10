PHOTOS: Chinatown celebrates Lunar New Year Parade

The Lunar New Year Parade drew enthusiastic marchers and spectators Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Chicago. The event featured marching bands, traditional lion dances, happy adults and children, and a few snow flurries as it rolled through Chinatown, up Wentworth Avenue from 24th Street to Cermak Road. The Chinese New Year, which was Feb. 5, welcomed the Year of the Pig.

