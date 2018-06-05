Chinese community targeted by consulate scams in Chicago

The city’s Chinese community has been targeted by scams in recent months where the caller pretends to be from the Chinese consulate’s office.

In the scams, the callers use technology to mask their real phone number and make it appear they are calling from the Chinese consulate in Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

In the most recent scam, the caller tells the victim they are accused of being involved in criminal activity and request personal information, police said. The caller will instruct the victim to wire money from their bank accounts to a Hong Kong bank to prove their innocence.

Police reminded residents that the consulate will never call and ask for a wire transfer of funds.

Anyone who receives the scam calls is asked to contact the consulate at (312) 780-0170.