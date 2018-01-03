Chris Kennedy accuses Mayor Emanuel of pushing ‘people of color’ out of Chicago

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy on Wednesday accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel of being part of a “strategic gentrification plan being implemented by the city of Chicago to push people of color out” of the city.

The accusation came during a news conference in which Kennedy also accused the mayor of not doing enough to stem Chicago’s violence or to clean up a “corrupt and discriminatory” property tax system.

The surprise attack on the mayor, who has been publicly neutral in the governor’s race while supporting billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker behind the scenes, came as Kennedy seeks to rally support from minority voters.

Asked about minorities moving from the city to the suburbs, Kennedy said: “My belief is they are being pushed out. This is involuntary. We’re cutting off money for schools, cutting off money for police, allowing people to be forced to live in food deserts, closing hospitals, closing access to mental health facilities.”

“What choice do people have but to move, to leave, and I think that’s part of a strategic gentrification plan being implemented by the city of Chicago to push people of color out of the city?

Asked who is behind the alleged plan to push out minorities, Kennedy pointed to Emanuel.

“I believe in the tone at the top,” he said. “I believe the mayor is aware of what’s going on, and I think he is allowing that to occur and in some ways encouraging it.”

Kennedy was joined at the news conference by Chicago congressmen Danny Davis and Bobby Rush, both of who have had family members killed by street violence.