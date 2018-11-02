Love the boot-shaped Christkindlmarket mugs? 2018 design will break your heart

The 2018 mugs featured at Christkindlmarket when it opens later this month are heart-shaped. | Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times

The Christkindlmarket’s annual souvenir mugs were unveiled Friday — but the boot’s not back.

This year’s mugs are heart-shaped, an homage to the market theme for this year, “Ich liebe Christkindlmarket” or “I love Christkindlmarket.” It was inspired by gingerbread hearts given out at German fairs, according to a news release.

The mug is green and features a Chicago skyline complete with the Navy Pier ferris wheel and Willis Tower.

The Christkindlmarket will be open between Nov. 16 and Dec. 24 in Daley Plaza.

The mugs have been a feature of the market — which started in 1996 and was moved to Daley Plaza the following year — since its inception. The beloved boot shape went away in 2013, but came back after an outcry in 2015. But it was gone again in 2016 and 2017.

Mugs will also be sold at the market’s locations in Naperville and Milwaukee. Milwaukee’s mug is blue and features elements of the Wisconsin city’s skyline. Naperville’s mug is pink.

All of the mugs show people shopping at the market’s booths under a starry sky.

This year there will also be an “Oma” or grandma snowman mug that also has hearts, with heart-shaped buttons down the snowman’s front.

Miss the boot? Some of the previous year’s mugs can be purchased online. Prices range from $10-$25.