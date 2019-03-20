Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing Maywood man

A body pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon near Grant Park has been identified as a man who has been missing since January from west suburban Maywood.

Family members and the Cook County medical examiner’s office have identified him as 25-year-old Christopher S. Guadarrama.

Guadarrama has been missing since Jan. 11, according to Nicholas Garza, his brother-in-law.

He had schizophrenia and left his Maywood home that day without telling anyone, leaving his phone and his medication behind, Garza said.

Maywood police issued a missing person report the next day.

Garza said Guadarrama was a “nice guy” who loved his family, but that his mental health problems made life difficult.

“It really took a toll on him,” Garza said.

Guadarrama’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Pedestrians noticed the body about 15 feet from the shore Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park, Chicago police said.

The police marine unit was called at 4:10 p.m. and recovered the body, which was described as being in an “advanced state of decomposition,” police said.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

His death remains under investigation, police said.