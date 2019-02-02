‘Endangered’ man missing from NW suburbs

An endangered missing person alert was issued Saturday for a 43-year-old man who is missing from northwest suburban Wayne.

Christopher Wolek was last seen walking out of his home at 33 W. 461 Brewster Creek Dr., between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to an alert issued by the Wayne Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Wolek has a condition that may place him in danger and does not have his medication with him, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-5 white man weighing about 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may have facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored winter jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office (630) 232-8400.