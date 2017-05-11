Several people shot to death in a South Texas church

Several people are dead after a church shooting in South Texas. | File photo

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down, the Wilson County News reports. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Television stations KSAT and KENS reported there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church.

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

A witness said as many as 20 shots were fired inside the church, CNN is reporting.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.