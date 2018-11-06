Garcia cruising to victory, claims Gutierrez’ seat in Congress

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia gets a wristband to show he voted at his polling place Tuesday at the Daniel J. Corkery Elementary School, after voting. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia scored an easy victory Tuesday night in the 4th District congressional race, where he will fill the vacated seat of his political ally, Rep. Luis Gutierrez.

In the 3rd District congressional race, Democratic incumbent Dan Lipinski was re-elected, but his Republican opponent, Holocaust-denier and Nazi Art Jones garnered more than 25,000 votes in early returns.

Garcia — a Democrat and former alderman, state senator and mayoral candidate who took Mayor Emanuel to a runoff in 2015 — received more than 89 percent of the vote, with 38 percent of precincts reporting as of 8 p.m. His Republican opponent, Mark Wayne Lorch, a financial adviser from west suburban Riverside, received just over 10 percent of the vote.

Garcia’s win comes 11 months after Gutierrez announced his retirement. Gutierrez subsequently endorsed Garcia to succeed him and represent the 4th District, which covers heavily Hispanic portions of the Northwest and Southwest sides, as well as the western suburbs.

In a race that received national attention, Lipinski was headed toward his his eighth term in Congress.

Lipinski received more than 75 percent of the votes, with about more than half of the precincts reporting. Despite his anti-Semitic attitudes, Jones still received more than 24 percent of vote as of 8 p.m.

Jones’ nomination was an embarrassment to the state Republican party. At least two other Republican challengers mounted write-in campaigns in an effort to siphon votes away from Jones.

A video posted to YouTube Tuesday purported to show Jones being confronted as he cast his ballot.

Though he had previously denied the Holocaust ever happening, Jones was captured on video saying that the 6 million Jews who were killed by the Nazis were “a bunch of stinkin’, rotten communists.”

Reps. Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Danny Davis, Mike Quigley and Jan Schakowsky, all Democrats representing parts of the city and nearby suburbs, appeared headed toward easy re-elections.

