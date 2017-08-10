Cicero Avenue closing next week in Crestwood for bridge repairs

A stretch of Cicero Avenue will close next week in southwest suburban Crestwood for bridge repairs.

Beginning Oct. 16, Cicero Avenue will be fully closed between 127th and 135th streets over the Cal Sag Channel, including a closure on the exit ramp from the southbound Tri-State Tollway to southbound Cicero, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The road is expected to be closed until mid-December, IDOT said.

A posted detour will direct southbound traffic west on 127th Street and southeast on Cal Sag road to reach Cicero again, IDOT said. Northbound traffic will take the reverse route.

The closures will allow for structural steel repairs on the Illinois 50/83 bridge over the Cal Sag Channel, IDOT said.