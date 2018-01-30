Cicero man charged with shooting girlfriend 11 times while children were home

A man has been charged with shooting his girlfriend 11 times late Saturday night in west suburban Cicero.

Mario Scott, 38, was playing dominoes and drinking with his 33-year-old girlfriend between 11:30 p.m. and midnight at their home in the 2200 block of South 58th Avenue in Cicero, according to Cicero police spokesman Ray Hanania.

During the game, Scott “suddenly left the table and went into his bedroom” and came back with a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, Hanania said. He shot the woman 11 times in her midsection.

Six children – ages 1, 4, 7, 10, 11 and 14 – were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Hanania said. Scott asked the two oldest children to help him bring the woman to his vehicle while the four others watched. He prevented the children from calling 911 and took a cellphone away from the oldest daughter.

Scott dropped the woman off at the emergency room at Stroger Hospital and left, Hanania said. He later returned to the emergency room with two of the children, who insisted on seeing their mother, who remains in critical condition after multiple surgeries.

Investigators located Scott in Cicero and took him into custody, according to Hanania. He was charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cicero police took the six children into protective custody and contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to facilitate a safety plan for their care, Hanania said.