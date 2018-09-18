Cicero officer to be released from hospital after being shot on Southwest Side

Cicero police officer Luis Duarte is ready to continue his recovery at home after being shot while on-duty during an investigation last week on the Southwest Side.

Durate was shot four times about 5 p.m. Thursday after he tried to conduct a traffic stop in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Cicero and Chicago police. Another officer and a concealed-carry holder who was stuck in traffic returned fire during the incident.

Durate, 31, was expected to be released to his family Tuesday afternoon after undergoing surgeries to remove bullets and treat wounds to his arm and leg at Mount Sinai Hospital, Cicero police spokesman Ray Hanania said Tuesday.

“He is doing well and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Hanania said in a statement.

Daniel Mageo, of Long Beach, California, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Mageo, 27, was also shot during the encounter and was still hospitalized at Stroger Hospital when he was denied bail during a hearing Sunday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, according to court records. He is currently in custody and hospitalized at the Cook County Jail, authorities said at a second hearing Monday.

The incident began when Duarte and his partner tried to pull over Mageo’s vehicle in the 3900 block of South Cicero, but he took off until he got caught in traffic on the ramp to southbound Interstate 55, Cicero police said hours after the shooting.

Mageo then got out and opened fire, hitting Duarte twice in the arm, once in the leg and once in the abdomen, officials said. Duarte’s partner returned fire, as did a concealed-carry holder who had been sitting in traffic on Cicero Avenue.

The concealed-carry holder was later praised by police for helping officers during the shooting, which they said could have turned out worse if not for the citizen’s quick reaction. It wasn’t clear if Mageo was shot by police or the armed bystander. Illinois State Police are investigating the officers’ use of force.

“We were lucky enough to have a citizen on the street there who’s a concealed-carry holder, and he also engaged in gunfire,” Cicero Police Supt. Jerry Chlada Jr. said previously.