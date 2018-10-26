Cigar-smoking alderman airs his frustrations about being ‘ostracized’

City Council budget hearings give Chicago aldermen a chance vent their anger and air their pet peeves. Sometimes, things get personal.

That’s what happened Friday for cigar-smoking Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus.

Rosa Escareno, commissioner of the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, was on the hot seat.

Sawyer saw his chance to unload about being treated like a pariah whenever he has a cigar in his hand –– and he took it.

“Question of personal concern — and this might be a little touchy to some people, but I’ll go ahead and talk about it. I’m an occasional cigar smoker. It seems as if cigar smokers have been pushed out…to locations where it’s almost to underground locations just to enjoy a cigar and talk to friends,” Sawyer said.

“Is there a way that we can address that? I know we have an overall smoking ban. We have certain restrictions as to cigar shops. But when I talk to my friends [who] also smoke cigars, they feel like they’re ostracized. Like they have to resort to underground locations just to enjoy a cigar and conversation.”

“And a cognac,” said Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th).

“And maybe a cognac,” Sawyer said.

Escareno said she has no interest in “turning away businesses that have a great concept.”

She noted that there are “regulations in the books on tobacco businesses, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a conversation about exactly what you’re thinking about.”

“We can certainly have that conversation….I don’t think anything dictates that it has to be the way it is,” she told Sawyer.

“I just think we have to come up with a concept and figure out how we can work through that. I’m open to that.”

Sawyer was thrilled the door was at least open to change.

He’d like to find some way to make it legal for a store to sell cigars and let their customers light up on the spot –– and maybe read a magazine or have a drink with friends –– while sitting around in big leather chairs.

“No smoking in bars. We get that. But, why is it so sinister that I like two things that, in and of themselves are legal? But if I want to put them together almost anywhere outside of my own home — and I can’t even do that at home because my wife won’t let me,” he said.

“I can’t do both in the same location and we’re not capturing revenue, which I would imagine would be in the millions of dollars if we were able to capture that type of revenue from..two legal activities.”

Austin doesn’t smoke cigars. But she, too, would like to legalized, what she called “cigar bars” in Chicago.

“I’ve been asked in regards to creating one in my ward, but I’ve got to direct them across the street, which is Cal Park. So, I already know I’m losing money because I’m losing sales tax revenue,” Austin said.

“It’s like, ‘You can’t have the alcohol. You can’t have the cigar.’ I can’t bring them together. And there’s a place right across the street. No. I don’t want to tell them to go across the street. I’m losing the money — with the cognac or the brandy or whatever they drink.”