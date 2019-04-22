Robber hits Citibank branch in Loop

Police and the FBI are searching for a person who robbed a bank Monday in the Loop.

The robbery happened about 1 p.m. at a Citibank branch at 69 W. Washington St., according to the FBI and Chicago police.

A female suspect walked up to a teller and handed a note that demanded money, police said. She did not imply she had a weapon and left with an unspecified amount of cash.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The FBI said it plans to release photos and a description of the suspect.

On April 20, a woman robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch in the South Loop. She wore a scarf over her face and used a handgun to rob the location at 1300 S. Wabash Ave. The FBI has not said if the robberies are related.