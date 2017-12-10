Citing lack of money, Ald. Ameya Pawar drops out of governor’s race

Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th) has dropped out of the governor’s racing, saying he simply doesn’t have the money to compete statewide against wealthy competitors.

“Without more resources, the only choices for expanding the campaign to a scope that could earn the nomination were to take on more personal debt or to cut staff. I have a young family, and we decided not to take on more personal debt right now. As to cutting staff, I simply refuse,” Pawar said in an email to supporters.

More details to come in this developing story.