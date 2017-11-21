City Council poised to approve Emanuel’s $8.6 billion budget

After the most tranquil budget season of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s tenure, the City Council on Tuesday is poised to approve a 2018 spending plan balanced with higher taxes on telephone bills, ride-hailing, and large-venue amusements, along with previously-approved taxes on property and water and sewer bills.

Thanks to difficult votes already taken, Emanuel’s $8.6 billion budget has been largely devoid of controversy.

That’s particularly true when compared to the taxpayer revolt that culminated in the County Board’s repeal of President Toni Preckwinkle’s sweetened beverage tax and the board’s decision to sign on to Preckwinkle’s budget-cutting alternative, which includes hundreds of proposed layoffs.

BY THE NUMBERS: Emanuel’s 2018 budget

Even so, the most important City Council vote of the year is not expected to be Emanuel’s third unanimous budget vote.

A handful of aldermen are certain to reiterate their discontent with the mayor’s plan to fork over “perpetual subsidies” to the CTA and Chicago Public Schools without giving the City Council legal oversight over those separate agencies of government.

Emanuel’s plan calls for raising ride-hailing fees by 15-cents-a-ride next year and by another nickel in 2019 and shipping the $16 million and $21 million in annual revenues to the CTA to bankroll $180 million in capital improvements.

The mayor has called it a bold and innovative was to fill the void created by the Illinois General Assembly’s failure to approve a capital plan and a similar void in Congress.

Emanuel’s budget also sends $80 million to CPS to pay for security, Safe Passage and after-school programs, with $66 million of that money coming from a tax-increment financing (TIF) surplus.

The remaining $14 million would come from the corporate fund that amounts to the city’s operating checkbook.

Aldermen Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) introduced a pair of long-shot amendments aimed at preventing Emanuel from giving the CTA and CPS a “blank check” without City Council oversight. But neither amendment was placed on the agenda at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting. That paved the way for smooth sailing on the Council floor.

The 28.2 percent increase in the monthly tax tacked on to Chicago telephone bills — both cell phones and land lines — will undoubtedly be the most bitter pill for Chicagoans to swallow.

It will cost a family of four with four cellphones and a land line an extra $66 a year and an extra $150 annually, when coupled with the 56 percent telephone tax hike approved by the City Council just three years ago.

The new increase is expected to raise $30 million for 911 center improvements, freeing up $19 million to shore up the Laborers Pension Fund until 2023.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) has questioned the fairness of applying that tax hike to every one of Chicago’s 1.53 million cell phones and 733,893 land lines and using some of the proceeds to overhaul Chicago’s 20-year-old 911 emergency system to accept photos and text messages.

“I’m concerned about that being charged against land lines, where you can’t send a picture. You can’t send a text and you can’t send video. Yet, these people are being asked to pay towards that system,” Dowell has said.

“This is a regressive tax anyway . . . This would be an unfair burden on people who have land lines.”

Budget Director Samantha Fields has called that a “very fair point.” But Fields has argued that all Chicagoans would benefit from a 911 system that allows first responders to “better coordinate” with each other.

The amusement tax restructuring tailor-made to raise annual revenues by $15.8 million has raised the ire of Chicago sports moguls and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward includes the United Center.

They fear big-name artists will skip their venues to avoid Emanuel’s plan to bankroll an amusement tax waiver for neighborhood theaters and concert venues with fewer than 1,500 seats by raising the amusement tax on major concerts from 5 percent to 9 percent.

“These guys are talking about competition with Rosemont and other venues near the city. I don’t want us to, as they say, cut our nose off to spite our face,” Burnett has said.

Fields has countered that the increase would cost the average concertgoer “less than $4 or $5.”

“So, if you have an expensive Beyonce ticket that you’re purchasing, hopefully it wouldn’t be as much of a burden as one would think,” Fields has said.

The budget also raises $1.8 million by increasing license fees for Chicago restaurants and another $2.9 million by raising fines for environmental and building code violations.

A technology-driven crackdown on illegal weekend parking in downtown Chicago has churned out 37,400 tickets through Sept. 30 and will be expanded citywide.

In all, the budget counts on raising $10.8 million in 2018 through “data-driven enforcement and improved debt collection.”

The 2018 budget is Emanuel’s seventh since taking office, but it has also been his easiest.

That’s because the heavy lifting of identifying dedicated revenue sources for all four city employee pension funds has already been done.

It locked in a $63 million property tax increase for police and fire pensions in 2018 and a second year of a previously approved 29.5 percent surcharge on water and sewer rates that will cost homeowners and businesses an extra $1.28 for every 1,000 gallons used.

[CK GRAF]Chicago taxpayers have been already hit with nearly $1.1 billion in property tax increases, primarily for police, fire and teacher pensions and school construction; the 29.5 percent tax on water and sewer bills to save the Municipal Employees pension fund; a 56 percent telephone tax hike in 2014 and another 28.2 percent next year for the Laborers pension fund.

The city’s property tax levy now stands at $1.4 billion, up 6.5 percent from a year ago. The blow of the $63 million property tax increase will be softened by an increase in the homestead exemption—from $7,000 to $10,000.

As a result, Emanuel was able to avoid digging too much further into the pockets of beleaguered Chicago taxpayers.

Emanuel is rightfully proud that his seventh spending plan will complete his two-year policing hiring surge while spending more on everything from police reform, crime-fighting nerve centers, summer jobs and after school-programs to rodent control and broken garbage carts.

The $3 billion borrowing plan that isolates sales tax revenue in a special fund is expected to generate $94 million in savings next year. It helped eliminate a $288 million gap that includes the $60 million hiring of

250 police officers; 92 field training officers; 100 detectives; 37 sergeants and 50 lieutenants

The $27.4 million commitment to police reform includes $17 million to hire an additional 100 field training officers.