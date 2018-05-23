City Council poised to approve Obama Presidential Center

Obama Center museum director Louise Bernard, (from left) executive director Robbin Cohen, CEO David Simas and Vice President of Civic Engagement Michael Strautmanis met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board and unveiled the model for the center in January. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Plans to build a $500 million Obama Presidential Center still face a federal lawsuit and a separate federal review tied to Jackson Park’s place on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s poised to clear a major hurdle on Wednesday.

For the second time in three years, the City Council is expected to approve a land transfer to make way for the three-building complex and granted sweeping zoning approvals tied to the massive project.

As debate on the project got under way, it was clear that aldermen were singing from the same hymn book. Several aldermen called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that Chicago simply could not afford to reject.

Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), powerful chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, broke the mold by talking about the one that got away: the Lucas Museum now breaking ground in Los Angeles.

Of course, not everybody supported that futuristic project on lakefront land that remains a surface parking lot near Soldier Field.

“L.A. can take Darth Vader…We’ll take Barack and Michell any day of the week,” said Ald. Harry Osterman (48th).

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) referred to the concerns raised by the city’s commitment to find $175 million in public infrastructure funds by pointing to the millions of dollars that former Mayor Richard M. Daley spent to spruce up the Near West Side in the run-up to a flawless 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Pointing to the United Center’s role as a catalyst for development on the Near West Side, Burnett said he “can’t imagine what’s gonna happen on the South Side.” He only wishes he owned property there.”

It was the second time around for the City Council. A 2015 land transfer had to be re-done because the design has changed and the boundaries have shifted to the north and east.

That gave community leaders another chance to demand that Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the City Council hold off until they first approve an ordinance codifying a community benefits agreement that former President Barack Obama has refused to give.

The Obama Library Community Benefit Agreement Coalition is specifically demanding an ordinance that would: set aside 30 percent of new and rehabbed housing for low income and working families; freeze property taxes for long time residents; and independently monitor hiring.

“Whether or not there is displacement in Woodlawn, due to the development of the Obama Center and University of Chicago, will depend on whether or not a Community Benefit Ordinance is passed to stop displacement,” coalition spokesperson Sharon Payne was quoted as saying in a press release.

At a Zoning Committee hearing earlier this week, Leon Finney, president of the Woodlawn Community Development Corporation, argued that there is no need for a community benefits ordinance.

“We have 500 acres of vacant land right now in Woodlawn. There is plenty of vacant land to build new homes, mixed-income homes, rental apartments, etc. There’s no need to fear or pander fear about displacement,” Finney said.

“This opportunity has been put in a position to where it has become a divisive issue. And it should be an issue that unites all of us: black, white, Latino, etc. Everybody should be united to stand behind this library.”

Michael Strautmanis, vice president of civic engagement for the Obama Foundation, said the foundation is committed to working with community leaders on a “neighborhood stabilization study to prevent displacement.”

Wednesday’s vote commits the city to making $175 million in public infrastructure improvements needed to accommodate the center, even though the city has not yet secured those funds.

That includes closing Cornell Drive and Marquette Road, sending southbound traffic from Cornell Drive to Stony Island Avenue, widening Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island and installing stoplights and barrier walls on Hayes Drive.

The City Council also authorized transferring 19.3 acres from the city to the Chicago Park District; the Obama Foundation will least it in perpetuity for a token $1.

Finally, aldermen approved a planned development for the project’s underlying zoning.

Even after the land transfer and road closures needed to create a campus-like setting for the three-building complex, City Hall and the Obama Foundation maintain there will be a net increase of 4.7 acres of parkland.

They’re counting the conversion of road closures to parkland as well as green roofs on the three new buildings — though those roofs are not open to public all the time.

Because of its $500 million investment and its potential to transform the South Side, the Obama Presidential Center has almost universal approval among aldermen. They call it a “no-brainer” and a “tremendous win” for the city.

Ald. David Moore (17th) is the lone hold-out. He’s not about to commit the city to spending $175 million on public infrastructure improvements when nobody can say for certain where that money will come from.

“I’m in a community where there are streets that are totally jacked up far worse than what’s around Stony Island, and the administration is saying they don’t have money to do those streets,” Moore said.

“I can’t get $800,000 to go to streets that haven’t been done in 20 years.”

Pressed on where the $175 million will come from, Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld would say only that the city is “seeking additional state and federal funds” for the “transformational” project.

“These are state jurisdiction roadways along Stony and Lake Shore Drive. And this is something that’s gonna benefit the whole region,” Scheinfeld said, refusing to discuss a Plan B.