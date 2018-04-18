City Council set to require warning signs about non-cigarette tobacco products

Chicago, some suburbs and Illinois are among the country’s most aggressive players when it comes to regulating and taxing e-cigarettes and related products. | AP file photo

If Chicago teenagers succumb to the lure of e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and other tobacco products aside from cigarettes, it won’t be because they didn’t know about the health risks. It’ll be because they ignored those warnings.

The City Council is poised to make certain of it Wednesday, adding yet another chapter to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s life-long crusade against Big Tobacco.

Aldermen are expected to approve an ordinance that would require health-risk warning signs to be posted “somewhere visible at each public entrance” to all tobacco dealers.

The warning signs would be designed by the Chicago Department of Public Health and downloaded from its website to make it easier for businesses to comply.

They would contain “factual information” about the health risks posed by e-cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, smokeless tobacco and other tobacco products that do not include cigarettes. The signs will also include a phone number users can call if they need help kicking the tobacco habit.

At a committee meeting last week, Health Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita said she reminds her own 15-year-old son constantly about “every public issue there is,” including all manner of tobacco products.

“When his friends come marching in the door at my house, I share that information with them as well. They roll their eyeballs at me every day when I say these things. But, it’s my job to make sure kids are well equipped with this information so they can make smart, informed decisions. And right now, they’re not informed,” Morita said.

Emanuel talks about creating a “smoke-free generation” in Chicago and teen smoking has dropped from 13.6 percent when the mayor took office in 2011 to 6 percent today. But Morita noted that Chicago high school students have a higher rate of using e-cigarettes, 6.2 percent, and cigars and cigarillos, 7.7 percent.

“Kids have the sense that cigars, cigarillos, e-cigarettes, the flavored tobacco is less dangerous and is safe to use. And we can’t have them believing that,” Morita said. “We can’t stand idly by while tobacco companies lure a new generation of youth with novel products and ever-changing marketing practices.”

The warning signs also would be required at Chicago vaping shops. The commissioner also urged parents to be on the look-out for what she called the latest vaping trend among teenagers — “really small products called ‘jewels’ or ‘fixes’ that are tiny. They’re like the size of a flash drive. Kids can carry them around easily. They can hide them. There’s reports about kids using them in school settings because people don’t see them,” Morita said.

For Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th), the warning signs can’t come soon enough. Tobacco ignorance among students is “immense,” he said.

“They think that it’s a joke. They have bought into this mistaken notion [these products are] less harmful or not harmful at all,” Maldonado told the commissioner last week.

Morita was asked why e-cigarette use is rising among teens when the smoking age was raised to 21 for all tobacco products.

Does that mean the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection needs to do a better job of enforcement?

“Enforcement is a key piece. But, I also feel like public information needs to be out there. I know kids wouldn’t use these products if they understood the risks,” Morita said.

The mayor’s ordinance would also close a legal loophole that has allowed Big Tobacco to distribute free samples at “qualified adult facilities.” But that provision is likely to have limited impact, since federal law already prohibits much of the distribution of free samples that Big Tobacco uses to lure young people into a lifetime of nicotine addiction.

Emanuel has crusaded against smoking for much of his professional life.

Locally, those efforts have included: imposing the nation’s highest cigarette tax; banning e-cigarettes wherever smoking is prohibited; moving them behind the counter of retail stores, snuffing out sales to minors, banning the sale of flavored tobacco products within 500 feet of schools and taxing e-cigarettes.

The City Council also raised Chicago’s smoking age to 21, slapped a $6 million tax on cigars, roll-your-own tobacco and smokeless tobacco, and banned coupons and discounts that Big Tobacco uses to drive down the price of a pack of cigarettes to lure teens to take up the habit.

Emanuel salvaged the higher smoking age only after cracking the whip on illegal tobacco sales in an apparent attempt to appease African-American aldermen concerned about the illegal sale of single cigarettes, known as “loosies.”