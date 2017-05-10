City Council’s Finance Committee OKs $3 billion refinancing plan

Chicago will refinance $3 billion in debt in a way that could dramatically reduce borrowing costs under a mayoral plan advanced Thursday amid concern about the increased risk of a new “special-purpose corporation” outside the City Council.

Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown insisted otherwise. The elephant in the room was the fact that Chicago aldermen got burned by asking too few questions before signing of on former Mayor Richard M. Daley’s widely-despised parking meter deal.

The goal of the new corporation “is not to, in any way, usurp the oversight or authority of the City Council,” Brown told the City Council’s Finance Committee.

Rather, Brown said the goal is to take advantage of a new structure authorized by the Illinois General Assembly that will allow the city to refinance $3 billion at a rate at least two full percentage points below the 6.25 percent attached to its last general obligation bond issue because the city’s bond rating remains “below investment grade.”

“I am not increasing the risk profile of the city at all. … Every day that we wait costs taxpayers more money,” Brown said.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who joined the City Council the year before the 2008 parking meter deal, said: “It’s natural for us as legislators to be cautious, having been burned on a few deals in the past.”

The plan calls for the city to place $661 million in state sales tax revenue — 92.4 percent of its annual total — into a “special purpose corporation … legally independent from the city” that will be used to refinance $3 billion in existing debt.

Borrowing costs will be dramatically reduced because, even if the worst happens and the city goes bankrupt, bondholders would still get paid. They would get first dibs on sales tax revenue from the state.

Only after debt service is paid would sales tax revenue start to flow back to the city.

Chicago’s junk bond rating has already saddled taxpayers with tens of millions of dollars in penalties and added borrowing costs.

Brown said the new financing scheme — already used in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. — could ultimately pave the way for the city to raise a bond rating that now ranges from BBB-plus to junk with Moody’s Investors.

As the Finance Committee was grilling Brown, the Progressive Caucus issued a press release accusing Emanuel of rolling the dice with the city’s share of state sales taxes.

“We can’t play roulette with hundreds of millions of tax dollars-a-year at stake,” said Progressive Caucus Chairman Scott Waguespack (32nd).

Check back for details on this developing story.