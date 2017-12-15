City drops plan to sue estate of Quintonio LeGrier, teen killed by cop

The city of Chicago has dropped its effort to sue the estate of Quintonio LeGrier, the 19-year-old man shot to death, along with a bystander, Bettie Jones, 55, by a Chicago cop, Officer Robert Rialmo, in 2015.

“We are constantly evaluating and reevaluating our legal strategies, and we have determined the motion is not the best course of action,” officials said Friday.

The move came one day after attorneys for the city filed a motion to sue the LeGrier estate.

Bill Foutris, a lawyer who represents the family of the man killed by Officer Robert Rialmo, said he was notified of the withdrawal around 9 a.m. Friday.

“The city has decided to do the right thing by withdrawing this case but is still wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to look at all the facts that prove this was an unjustified shooting,” Foutris said.

Though this ends the city’s case against the LeGrier family, Foutris says the family’s lawsuit against the city and Rialmo will continue. It’s scheduled to go to trial in June.

A civil case brought by the family of Jones, as well as a countersuit Rialmo has filed against the LeGrier estate as well as the Chicago Police Department for taking him off of duty, also is set for trial in June, Foutris said.

Foutris had said after the city filed its motion Thursday that it was outrageous and wrongly placed blame for LeGrier’s death on his neighbor Jones, whose death was ruled an accident, when it was the officer who killed her.

“It’s a waste of money for the city,” the attorney said. “I just wonder if this is the new normal for the city.”

After Rialmo started shooting at LeGrier, the officer said the 19-year-old charged down the staircase of a Garfield Park duplex and swung a baseball bat at him.

Rialmo fired eight times, according to a Cook County state’s attorney’s report on the investigation, hitting LeGrier and Jones, who was standing behind the teen.