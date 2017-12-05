City faces sanctions after botching records request in cop lawsuit

The attorneys for the families of two men suing an ex-Chicago cop and the City of Chicago are asking for severe legal sanctions after city attorneys produced a critical disciplinary report against the former cop well into the trial and years after it was requested.

The report details ex-cop Joseph Frugoli’s alleged role in a bar fight 17 years before his drunken, fiery wreck that killed Fausto Manzera and Andrew Cazares. It says that, in 1992, Frugoli allegedly punched two bar patrons, threw them on a pool table and hit them with pool sticks. Then, when asked to leave, Frugoli allegedly yelled, “Nobody messes with the Frugolis!”

Attorneys for the men’s families insist the report “establishes the Code of Silence is alive and well in the Chicago Police Department and has been since the infancy of Frugoli’s employment as a police officer in 1992.” A spokesman for the city’s law department did not immediately comment, but city attorneys have apparently said the report fell through the cracks during a transition to a new computer system.

“This is like, the damning report, and it comes up out of nowhere,” U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall said Tuesday. “It’s really a mess.”

In their lawsuit against Frugoli and the city, the families of Manzera and Cazares contend a code of silence in the police department led Frugoli to drink and drive with impunity.

The lawsuit went to trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse last week. City lawyers have argued Frugoli was off-duty at the time of a crash that killed Manzera and Cazares, and he was properly punished with an eight-year prison sentence. Frugoli is not due to go free until April 2019, records show.

Attorneys for the victims’ families based their case on what they believed to be true from the records produced by the city: That Frugoli had never been punished for any misconduct until the one that sent him to prison.

But Frugoli’s testimony last week at trial triggered the discovery of the new evidence. He had in fact been disciplined for the 1992 incident — discipline that Frugoli admitted on the stand, but city attorneys never acknowledged during discovery. The judge ordered them to look into it.

The attorneys for the victims’ families say they were finally handed 116 pages detailing the 1992 incident leading to Frugoli’s five-day suspension Monday afternoon.

Those attorneys point out that Frugoli initially fled in 1992 from the scene from a fellow officer, was pulled over and then allowed to drive back to the bar and then to the police station. While Frugoli admitted to drinking at the bar, he was never administered a field sobriety test or a Breathalyzer.

The city’s extremely late turnover of the disciplinary records raises serious questions about how the trial can proceed. It also provides another example of city attorneys failing to provide records to opposing attorneys in police misconduct cases — something that’s the city has been criticized or sanctioned for by judges.

Attorneys for the victims’ families are asking for the judge to punish the city by finding the city liable or by preventing the city from calling its expert witnesses at trial.

During his earlier testimony, Frugoli gave short, clipped answers to most of the lawyers’ questions concerning the fatal crash that is the focus of the lawsuit. He wore a white shirt, black pants and glasses as he explained the gap in his memory of the events of April 10, 2009. He said it begins after his Lexus SUV struck a stalled Dodge Intrepid containing Manzera and Cazares on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

“The last thing I remember is a loud bang,” Frugoli said.

The Dodge burst into flames after the collision. But Frugoli said he doesn’t remember that.

Nor could he remember his SUV rolling along the road, or that he wandered away from the scene. He said his memories kick back in later, after he was taken to a hospital.

Frugoli’s blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit, authorities determined. He spent four or five hours drinking at two bars before the crash, records show.

Protests followed the fatal crash and a Cook County judge’s decision to set Frugoli’s bail at $500,000. The Bridgeport native and son of a Chicago cop had a history of crashes and citizen complaints. He insisted Thursday he was suspended for five days over a fight in 1992 but otherwise escaped discipline until April 2009.

Frugoli would also admit he had a drinking problem he tried to curb by taking on late shifts at work. He agreed Thursday that his drinking began at age 16 and escalated as he got older.

In fact, throughout much of his career as a Chicago cop, Frugoli said he consumed between 10 and 20 drinks multiple times a week, despite a rule prohibiting officers from being intoxicated on or off duty.

However, Frugoli denied Thursday that alcohol played a role in two of his previous crashes, a day apart, in January 2008. The second took place during a return trip from an Indiana casino.

Frugoli pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in 2012, and his lawyers begged Cook County Judge Charles P. Burns for probation during his sentencing hearing later that year.

The judge instead sent Frugoli to prison, telling the ex-cop, “I can’t get away from the fact of how drunk you were that night.”