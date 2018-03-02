City flooded with claims of damage to vehicles as pothole season starts

More than 220 claims of damage to vehicles were filed at the City Council meeting on Wednesday — and that’s just the start of what’s expected to be an avalanche of pothole-related claims.

That explains why Mayor Rahm Emanuel is trying to stay one step ahead of the claims and complaints by putting pothole patching crews on the street overnight and seven days a week. As many as 30 crews a day hit the streets on days with good weather. They’ve already filled 100,000 potholes since Jan. 1.

On Friday, Emanuel is scheduled to visit city crews filling potholes at 78th Street between South Shore Drive and Coles for a photo op to show he’s paying close and frenzied attention to a parochial problem with the potential to trigger a political backlash.

It’ll now be easier for the Chicago Department of Transportation to continue that productivity thanks to concessions made in exchange for the prevailing wage as part of the city’s new five-year contract with 34 unions representing truck drivers, plumbers, laborers and members of the building trades.

It gives City Hall more flexibility when it comes to assigning crews to the greatest area of need. Laborers were once permanently assigned to work on concrete, asphalt, electrical, sign, and paint projects. They can now be temporarily transferred to fill potholes.

“We have the ability to further increase the number of crews we have assigned to pothole repairs for this pothole season,” Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld was quoted as saying in a news release.

“The added flexibility of the labor agreement may become needed if we have a significant increase in 311 calls this spring and will be useful throughout the term of the contract.”

The large number of early claims for damage to vehicles submitted this week shows Scheinfeld should count on 311 being swamped with pothole complaints.

City Council meetings in February normally include only a handful of claims. More than 220 February claims — obviously triggered by the freeze-and-thaw-cycle and wild swings in temperature — is a sign that it will be a long and costly claims season.

The city clerk’s office processes damage claims of up to $2,000, for such issues as flat tires, bent wheels, and realignments, before passing them along to the City Council’s Finance Committee.

Claim forms are available at http://www.chicityclerk.com. Motorists must send in the completed form with a copy of the police report and either a paid repair bill or two estimates. Payment can take up to six months but don’t count on full reimbursement.

The city usually pays half; the theory is, motorists are at least partly responsible for hitting potholes instead of driving around them.

Four years ago, Emanuel headed into his re-election campaign by moving heaven, earth and pavement to address a pothole problem that triggered 1,000 claims a month all through the spring of 2014.

He started crews early, added six more weekend crews and ordered CDOT to assign all 30 pothole crews to main streets on Mondays and Fridays to address scores of potholes in blitzkrieg fashion using a grid system.

Also, instead of fighting a losing battle against potholes, the mayor announced the city would resurface 22 more miles of arterial streets, thanks to $14 million from the state, $8 million from tax increment financing and funding pooled from aldermanic menu money.

The mayor subsequently used $18 million in federal community development block grant funds to resurface 15 miles of streets ravaged by a brutal winter.

But the plan touched a nerve with the City Council.

When Southwest Side Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) credited CDOT with at least “doing a good job filling potholes,” he was interrupted by Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th), one of the Emanuel’s staunchest African-American supporters in the Council.

“No, they’re not,” Austin said.