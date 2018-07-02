City Hall sources: Pound director fired for ‘warehousing’ dogs

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's chief of staff fired the head of the city pound on Friday. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

The $130,008-a-year executive director of Chicago’s chronically-troubled Animal Care and Control shelter was fired for “warehousing” dogs in conditions that made dangerous dogs more dangerous, City Hall sources said Monday.

Sources said Susan Russell’s fate was sealed by her underlying philosophy that every dog, even those deemed dangerous, could be rehabilitated.

Russell’s refusal to acknowledge what one source called the “downside of that business” resulted in the city pound, 2741 S. Western, operating overcapacity since mid-February.

As a result, “warehoused” dogs were “stored in offices and inhumane conditions,” a City Hall source said. That exacerbated dangerous behavior to the point where “multiple volunteers and staff members,” including Russell herself, were bitten by dogs.

On Monday, Russell disputed the warehousing charge and said the mayor’s office was looking for an excuse given the significant public outcry over her firing.

She said she has “never put two or three animals in a kennel,” and kennels are “cleaned every morning and spot-cleaned” during the day.

“In an open-admissions shelter in a big-city that is trying its best to save animals, you’re going to have your kennels full of dogs and cats . . . And if a dog was in an office, that’s not unusual for shelter directors, either,” she said.

“If you are going to save healthy and treatable animals, you’re not going to nightly make a list . . . and put them down. I wholly disagree that this city should be euthanizing animals without trying to find them a second chance. That is not a progressive approach to sheltering. We have tried very hard to give the animals a second chance. That’s what the city wanted us to do.”

City Hall sources, though, argued that dangerous dogs were adopted out, only to be returned to the city. The most egregious example involved a dangerous dog that killed another dog in its adopted home.

Other shelters were losing confidence in the city’s ability to distinguish between dangerous dogs and those that could be safely adopted, the sources said.

“When dangerous dogs are adopted, there is an unreasonable level of risk” and liability for Chicago taxpayers, said a source familiar with the rationale behind Russell’s firing.

“We talked to her about the shelter being overcrowded. But she refused to listen [or] do anything about it. She was focused on driving up live outcomes and adoptions.”

Russell said “anyone would feel badly” about that dog-on-dog attack. But she did not feel responsible for it. It happened because the “dogs were not properly separated,” she said.

“When animals are introduced to one another properly, usually when you’ve had a good meet-and-greet, that should go well. That means keeping the animals separate for probably about a month. And we counsel people on that. And then, gradually bringing them together in the home,” she said.

Russell said every dog — and every cat, for that matter — has the “capacity to bite.” But that “doesn’t mean that a dog was sent out of the facility as a dangerous dog.”

“Because a dog did something that a dog could potentially do in a home that, somehow, equates to a shelter director adopting out dangerous dogs? Is that what the city is now saying?” Russell said.

“It did happen [that an adopted dog killed another dog]. But that can happen in any shelter. You’re not gonna be able to predict every behavior of a dog when it leaves the shelter. Nobody has that kind of crystal ball.”

Russell said it was the mayor’s chief of staff Joe Deal who fired her late Friday, without explanation.

She accused the mayor’s office of shortchanging the city’s inundated army of animal control officers — in terms of budget, staffing and publicity needed to push adoption to reduce the shelter population.

The fired director also maintained that the mayor’s office “needed some excuse” for getting rid of her because there has been “quite a reaction to my firing.”

Her supporters were so incensed, they took to Facebook to organized a rally on her behalf at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the city pound.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has named Kelly Gandurski as acting executive director of the Commission on Animal Care and Control until a permanent replacement for Russell can be identified. A former city attorney, Gandurski served as Russell’s deputy director and general counsel.

The quality of care and hiring at the city pound has been a constant source of controversy over the years.

Five years ago, Inspector General Joe Ferguson concluded that Chicago’s lost, stray and impounded dogs and cats are not always cleaned and fed properly — or getting veterinary exams within 24 hours — because of a 30 percent vacancy rate of feeding and cleaning staff.