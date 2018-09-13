City IG: CPD officers need training, formal agreement to work in CPS schools

Chicago Police Department officers are working in Chicago Public Schools without specific or sufficient training on dealing with young people — and neither agency keeps track centrally of which officers are working where, the city’s inspector general has found.

The agencies must also hammer out a current agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities of such “school resource officers,” emphasizing that school officers should not get involved in routine student disciplinary matters, Inspector General Joseph Ferguson wrote in a 44-page report published Thursday. The last such agreement expired several years ago, leaving no legal framework in place.

“OIG has concluded that CPD’s recruitment, selection, placement, training, specification of roles and responsibilities, and evaluations of its SROs assigned to CPS are not sufficient to ensure officers working in schools can successfully execute their specialized duties,” Ferguson wrote to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city council.

Problems with how officers were selected and hired to work in schools were outlined in a 2017 story by the Chicago Reader.

CPD officials have agreed to a number of the recommended reforms, according to Ferguson, but not all, including including establishing performance evaluations and defining the data and information that will be shared between the agencies.

A CPD spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton would not make anyone available for an interview, instead emailing a statement.

In it, she said only 75 schools, all of them high schools, currently have assigned full-time police officers, down from 97 in 2010. She also said that CPS has bumped up training for its principals on law enforcement’s role in their buildings.

“Training sessions have reinforced that police notifications should only be made in situations that are criminal in nature and/or involve serious safety threats to the school, students or staff,” Bolton wrote.

Grassroots groups long critical of police officers in schools plan a press conference at 5 p.m. outside CPS headquarters.

CPD Management of School Re… by on Scribd