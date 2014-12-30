City offers Christmas tree recycling in January

If you’re not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree after the holidays, or you’re looking for some free mulch, the city of Chicago can help you out.

The city’s annual Christmas tree recycling program begins Saturday, Jan. 3, and runs through Saturday, Jan. 17, at 23 locations, according to a statement from Mayor Emanuel’s office. Wreaths and garlands are not accepted.

Additionally, free mulch will be available for residents to pick up at select locations beginning Tues., January 6.

“The City’s Christmas tree recycling program is an easy and environmentally-friendly alternative for residents to dispose of their trees,” Emanuel said in the statement.

“Each year through the Christmas tree recycling program, we are able to divert thousands of Christmas trees away from landfills for re-use in our community,” Emanuel said.

Live Christmas trees—with ornaments, lights and tinsel removed—can be dropped off at 23 parks:

—Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.;

—Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.;

—Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.;

—Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.;

—Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.;

—Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.;

—Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.;

—Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.;

—Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.;

—Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.;

—Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (Parking lot east of Cannon Dr.);

—Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.;

—Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.;

—McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.;

—Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.;

—North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.;

—Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave.;

—Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.;

—Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.;

—Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L;

—Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.;

—Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.; and

—Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

Last year, Chicagoans recycled more than 10,000 trees, according to the statement.