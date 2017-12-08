City settles cop code of silence case after failing to cough up report

Moments before it was supposed to be considered by a jury, the city of Chicago has moved to settle a major police misconduct case in which it failed to produce a critical disciplinary report involving the officer until the middle of the trial, years after such documents were first requested.

Two families sued the city and ex-Chicago cop Joseph Frugoli, who was driving drunk when he was involved in a fiery crash in 2009 on the Dan Ryan Expressway, killing Fausto Manzera, 21, and Andrew Cazares, 23. The families contend Frugoli thought he could drink and drive with impunity and was protected by the code of silence.

Frugoli was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012.

Terms of the settlement weren’t initially released. More details to come.