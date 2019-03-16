City to sweep streets for ‘dibs’ items starting Monday

Whether you’re for or against the age-old Chicago practice, one thing that’s certain is that “dibs” season ends Monday.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced in a statement that crews will begin clearing streets of “debris” on Monday as they travel along their daily garbage collection routes.

This means that crews will pick up any chairs, cones or other objects used to reserve shoveled parking spaces, officials said.

“As the snow melts, our crews are working to get the City back to normal,” DSS Commissioner John Tully said in the statement. “We ask residents to be neighborly and help our crews clear streets of debris by picking up any items they may have on the street.”

Residents can call 311 for information about their daily garbage collection routes or to report concerns about debris on their blocks.