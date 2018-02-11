City warns residents as snowplows begin clearing residential streets

Chicago Department of Public Works snowplow kicks up a spray of slush as he clears streets in Chicago. | M. Spencer Green/AP file photo

Beware of snowplows, the head of the Department of Streets and Sanitation warned residents Sunday as snow removal shifted from main thoroughfares to side streets.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, snowplows had shifted from plowing the city’s main arteries to clearing residential streets, and will remain on the job well into Sunday evening, Department of Streets and Sanitation chief John Tully said.

Tully offered a warning to anyone with kids who might be playing outside, and to drivers who may be standing along the side of the road clearing snow off their cars: “Please be careful.”

The trucks will be zooming by.

Tully also reminded people that city plows don’t clear alleys.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about alleys. We do not plow alleys,” he said. “If you plow alleys you end up caving in garages.”