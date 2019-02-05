Civic Committee recommends cuts, taxes and long-term planning to fix fiscal mess

Creating an $8 billion combination of cuts and revenue — which includes raising the income tax rate to 5.95 percent and taxing retirement income — will help the state get back on solid financial footing, according to recommendations from a leading business group.

And a change in the way the state pays its pensions could bring in $2 billion more in supplemental contributions.

The Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago on Tuesday released a detailed report that has a slew of budget ideas. It comes just ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first budget and State of the State address on Feb. 20. The group calls it a “solvable” five-year plan; it includes a way to pay off the state’s massive bill backlog and establish a reserve fund.

Whether many of their recommendations will pass political muster — even with Democrats in charge in Springfield — is another story.

“Identifying $8 billion a year will allow the State to fully eliminate the structural budget deficit, pay down the remaining bill backlog, establish an appropriate reserve fund and properly address the State’s unfunded pension liabilities,” the report from the private, not-for-profit group of senior executives says.

Cuts could include “healthcare plan reforms” for state employees, constitutional pension reform changes and “reducing state spending through operational improvements,” among other recommendations.

The group estimates: raising the income tax to 5.95 percent — up from the current 4.95 percent — would bring in $3.7 billion; taxing retirement income would bring in $1.9 billion; additional sales taxes could bring in $500 million; and increasing the corporate income tax would bring in about $300 million. Regarding retirement income, the report recommends increasing the value of the 65-and-over exemption from $1,000 to $15,000 to protect senior citizens with low and moderate incomes.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner entertained expanding sales taxes and was roundly dismissed. And while taxing retirement income is a consistent recommendation from the group and others, it is largely seen as politically unpopular. The report also recommends local government consolidation to try to drive down the cost of property taxes, another Rauner recommendation that saw little movement during his term. But the group notes in a press release there is a “unique opportunity” to address the state’s fiscal problems “with political leadership alignment in Springfield.”

Kelly Welsh, a member of the Civic Committee’s Tax Policy Task Force, said the retirement income tax is essential.

“Tax increases generally aren’t popular but they are, as our report demonstrates in this case, needed to stabilize the state and change the narrative about Illinois, to enable growth,” Welsh said. “So yes, it will be unpopular but also, yes, we think this is one of those moments where it’s something that needs to be done.”

The report also suggests creating a “2+2” pension funding plan which would restructure the pension contribution schedule so that the state’s baseline contributions would grow at 2 percent a year, and the state would provide an additional $2 billion in supplemental contributions until the plans are 90 percent funded. The plan would pay off the remaining unfunded liability over 10 years, the report says.

“One of the most important themes that we have in this report is that action is required now and that eliminating uncertainty and changing the narrative about Illinois’ fiscal climate is very important. And if a plan of this nature were put in place it would enhance Illinois’ competitiveness and position the state for strong economic and job growth in the future,” Jay Henderson, chairman of the Civic Committee’s Tax Policy Task Force said. “Despite the significance of the fiscal challenges that exist, we believe that our plan can in fact solve the financial issues facing the state over the long-term.”