Civil rights attorney to defend man accused of killing Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Shomari Legghette is charged in the shooting death of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer. | CPD Photo

Attorney Scott Kamin proclaims on his website: “If the police were wrong, call Scott.”

However, it was a letter that led Kamin to become the new defense attorney for Shomari Legghette — the man charged with the murder of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

“I saw that he was getting convicted in the press and I sent a him a letter and asked if he’d be interested in me representing him pro bono,” Kamin said during a phone chat Wednesday.

Kamin advertises himself as a civil rights attorney who focuses on police brutality and misconduct.

“I can’t share defense strategy, but I believe he has a viable defense,” Kamin said, noting that a gag order set in place by Cook County Judge Erica Reddick prevented him from elaborating.

Asked if “the police were wrong” in Legghette’s case, Kamin said, “I’m not sure.”

Legghette, 44, who has an extensive criminal record, had previously been represented by attorneys from the Cook County public defender’s office.

Kamin made his first appearance in the case Wednesday at a hearing at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.

In February, Bauer, 53, was downtown for a meeting when he heard a call on his radio about a foot chase and saw Legghette run past.

He joined the chase, which ended with Bauer being fatally shot in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in broad daylight. Legghette was arrested moments later.