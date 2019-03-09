Clark Street bridge to close Monday for testing

The Clark Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Monday morning ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

As a detour, drivers traveling south on Clark should turn west onto Kinzie Street, south on Lasalle Street and east on Wacker Drive before getting back onto Clark, CDOT said.