Clark Street Bridge to close Saturday for filming

The Clark Street Bridge in the Loop will be closed Saturday night to allow for filming of a television show.

“Batwoman” will shoot on the bridge over the Chicago River from 8 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Those southbound on Clark are advised to take a left at Kinzie Street before turning south on State Street and south on Wacker Drive to get back to Clark, CDOT said.