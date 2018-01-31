Class-action settlement payout over strip searches likely to disappoint

Orlando Cajigas, 53, waited nearly a decade for his piece of a class-action settlement pie.

Last week, checks went out to individuals jailed between Jan. 30, 2004, and March 2009, that were stripped-searched at Cook County Jail and had filed a claim.

Cajigas’ check landed in the mailbox on Monday.

But if the people subjected to the humiliating searches expected a windfall, they were sorely disappointed.

Of the $55 million settlement the Cook County Board of Commissioners and its insurers agreed to pay in 2010, the amount going to the individuals who were violated is a pittance.

Cajigas’ check was $300 and some change.

“I went back to the bank yesterday and cashed it and was able to buy some groceries,” he said.

OPINION

Cajigas, who is disabled, spent $56 on two bags of groceries. He was hauling them home in the cold when I reached him on Wednesday.

“I could have paid off a bill or two, but it wasn’t enough money to even do that,” he told me.

Cajigas still remembers the humiliation of being butt naked while guards searched the detainees in a group.

“All these years I’ve been waiting, and I get a $300 check. That’s ridiculous. It should have been more,” he said.

A spokesman for Loevy & Loevy declined to comment on the settlement distribution, citing a “confidentiality” agreement, but acknowledged Cajigas’ check stemmed from the strip-search settlement.

“There is a website, cookcountystripsearch.com, and that has all the documents, and all the answers about how much is getting distributed,” the spokesman said.

This is a complicated settlement, so bear with me.

Besides winning a record-breaking $55 million settlement over strip searches, Loevy also sued a number of the county’s insurers for fraud in state court.

The civil rights firm was able to negotiate a settlement in that case, which netted a $52 million payment by the insurers.

Of that amount, $32,500,000 was allocated to the class; the rest was to go to the county and the State of Illinois, according to an order by District Court Judge Matthew F. Kennelly.

“Class Counsel has now secured $87.5 million for the Class,” lawyers said in “Plaintiffs Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Incentive Awards,” one of several legal documents posted on the cookcountystripsearch.com website.

The court awarded the firm one-third of the common fund for fees.

The check Cajigas received represents a “pro rata portion of the $32,500,000 million court award, after deducting court awarded fees and expenses of attorneys and incentive awards to the class representatives,” according to the website.

Payments will be made in two distributions.

“This is hardly, in other words, a case where class members receive scraps for their injuries while the attorneys get some kind of windfall,” Loevy argued in the motion.

A decade ago, Cajigas was getting arrested regularly.

“I was going back and forth to County Jail every two weeks,” he said.

That’s a lot of strip searches.

His mother was the one who notified him that there was a class-action lawsuit being filed against the county over the illegal strip searches.

Although he’s no longer getting in trouble with the law, he’s still struggling to survive.

“I thought I was going to get $400,000. Thirty-two million divided by 70,000 people is a lot more than $300,” he said.

There’s no question that the stellar civil rights law firm did a heck of a job. Cajigas was glad to get the $300 bucks.

Nonetheless, to the people whose rights and dignity were violated, the payout disparity in class action suits is as wide as the gap between a CEO’s compensation and the paychecks handed out to worker bees.

We accept it.

But it doesn’t feel right.