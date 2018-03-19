Classes canceled at Glen Ellyn school as police investigate ‘suspicious notes’

Classes were canceled at a Glen Ellyn school Monday morning after “suspicious notes” were found on the grounds.

Officers responded to St. Petronille School, 425 Prospect Ave., and Glenbard West High School, 670 Crescent Blvd., after several notes were found, according to a statement from Glen Ellyn police.

Classes at St. Petronille were canceled before the school day started, police said. Glenbard West and all other Glen Ellyn schools were operating with no cancelations.

“We are committed to investigating any and all incidents involving any criminal acts, particularly at our schools,” Glen Ellyn police Chief Philip Norton said in a statement. “Those responsible for this activity will be aggressively pursued and brought to justice.”

No further information was immediately made available. An investigation is ongoing.