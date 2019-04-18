Clerk beaten by shoplifters at Loop convenience store

A male convenience store clerk was beaten after trying to stop three people from shoplifting Thursday in the Loop.

Three males entered the store about 2 a.m. in the first block of East Madison Street and started putting food in their pants, Chicago police said. When the clerk confronted them, they beat him with skateboards.

The clerk was treated for a minor head injury at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Two of the three males have been taken into custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.