Clinton Ghent, dancer, choreographer and ‘Soul Train’ host, has died at 78

Clinton Ghent’s long legs took him a long way.

He grew up in Bronzeville with “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, who was so wowed by his funky dance moves that he asked Mr. Ghent to find dancers for the now-iconic music show he started in 1970 at Chicago’s WCIU-Channel 26 studios.

When Cornelius expanded his empire with a slicker version of the show that was shot in Los Angeles, he asked Mr. Ghent to take over hosting duties in Chicago.

Even when Mr. Ghent was being cared for recently at the University of Chicago Hospitals, staffers there would ask his family, “Is he, by any chance, Clinton Ghent from ‘Soul Train?’ ”

Mr. Ghent, who had emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, died Saturday at Vitas hospice at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. The longtime South Side resident was 78.

“He was just so smooth, and his feet moved so fast,” said Mary Harris, a regular “Soul Train” dancer known as “Black Mary.”

Years ago, while dancing at Chicago’s old High Chaparral club, he caught the eye of Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson and the rest of what was then the Jackson 5.

“Joe Jackson saw the way he danced and hired him to do choreography for the Jackson 5,” said his daughter Kendra Williams.

Mr. Ghent also choreographed steps for the Emotions, the Chi-Lites, the Whispers and other stars, according to Williams, who said he also performed with a group known as the Sons of Slums.

After “Soul Train’s” Chicago tapings ended in 1976, Mr. Cornelius asked him to move to Los Angeles to help with the West Coast show. Mr. Ghent flew out regularly but felt that “the whole vibe, this is not for me,” said his daughter. Also, “All of his family and friends were here.”

The Chicago dancers were polite and grateful for the exposure, while the Californians started acting as if they were stars, Mr. Ghent once told the Chicago Reader.

When Cornelius died in 2012, it hit him hard, Mr. Ghent’s daughter said.

While he didn’t get rich from the show, “he enjoyed life,” she said. “He used to travel, and meeting all the celebrities. He didn’t really put a lot of emphasis on the money.”

But Mr. Ghent did buy a new Corvette every year. She remembers him picking her up from school at various times in a black one, a yellow one and another that was light green with an orange stripe.

Also, she said, “It would be nothing to hop on a plane to New York and get fitted for his suits.”

Mr. Ghent’s mother Rosalee was the first African-American crossing guard in the state of Illinois, according to Kendra Williams. His father, also named Clinton, was a railroad worker. Mr. Ghent went to Tilden Tech High School and studied dance at the Juilliard School, his daughter said.

Later in life, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service and as an umpire and coach for the Chicago Park District.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Contributing: Kathy Chaney