Closing arguments in Marc Winner’s case: Is he a rapist or just a ‘pig?’

Marc Winner was perhaps “a pig” that summer night in 2009 when he brought a former employee back to his West Loop condo, where they drank, snorted cocaine and fooled around, his attorney said Friday.

“But a rapist? Not on this evidence,” Winner’s attorney, Steven Weinberg, said during closing arguments at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The woman – who had worked for Winner at his now-defunct Soleil tanning salon – behaved illogically that night nine years ago, if she were truly a victim of sexual assault, as Cook County prosecutors contend, Weinberg said.

Weinberg described the woman – identified in court as “J.B.” – as a “coked up, drunk woman” and eager to party.

But prosecutors say Winner, who has three other pending criminal sexual assault cases against him, is a cunning manipulator who uses drugs as bait before he rapes.

J.B., who was in town visiting from California, never had considered sex with Winner. She and a friend had bumped into him at a West Loop restaurant and agreed to go back to his condo.

The friend eventually left after J.B. agreed to do a tiny amount of cocaine with Winner. Weinberg said in closings that the friend, feeling like a “third wheel,” took off.

Prosecutors say that was when Winner snatched the woman’s phone and tried to force her to have sex. She persuaded him to take them to his tanning salon – as a ruse to use the phone there to call for help.

When Winner caught her using the salon phone, he dragged her back to his condo, where he raped her, prosecutors said.

Taken “in a vacuum,” some of the woman’s actions that night might not have made sense to the average person, said prosecutor Mikki Miller.

“She was consumed by fear and panic,” Miller said, adding that the victim did whatever she thought she had to do to avoid being raped.

At one point Friday, Miller slipped on a latex glove and held up a pair of “tattered” underwear that the victim had been wearing that night nine years ago.

“This is the underwear of a woman who is 100 percent confident no one is ever going to see it,” Miller said.

Closing out, Miller said of Winner: “He isn’t a pig. He’s a rapist. … He isn’t the kind of guy who takes no for an answer. He isn’t the kind of guy who thinks he will ever get caught.”

Judge Carol Howard is deciding the case, and said that she plans to announce her verdict on Tuesday afternoon.