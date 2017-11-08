Clouds lift from debt transparency as Senate overrides Rauner veto

Gov. Bruce Rauner has denounced a debt transparency bill as a form of “political manipulation” by his Democratic enemies — but on Wednesday Senate Republicans joined Democrats to overwhelmingly override the governor’s veto.

The override passed the Senate 52 to 3, with no debate. The three opposed were Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady, his deputy GOP leader, Sen. Dave Syverson of Rockford and Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove.

The bill’s sponsor, Democrat Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill, called it “a good step to slightly in a greater degree open up the books of state government.”

The Debt Transparency Act requires state agencies to report monthly the amount of bills being held, liabilities that are being appropriated and liabilities that may have late interest penalties. State agencies currently submit their unpaid bills once a year in October.

Two weeks ago, the House unanimously voted to override Rauner’s veto by a 112-0 vote.

Despite that bipartisan rejection of his veto, Rauner late last month dismissed the bill as the political handiwork of House Speaker Mike Madigan and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

“That bill was really primarily about enabling some more political manipulation by Speaker Madigan and Comptroller Mendoza on how they can prioritize bill payment,” Rauner said. “That’s really what was behind that bill.”

Republicans dismissed the governor’s comments as sour grapes.

“This is another example of failed Governor Rauner’s alternate reality,” State Rep. David McSweeney, R-Barrington Hills, said at the time. “The governor lost 112-0 on the override — no Republicans voted against the override.”