Cohen partner pleads guilty in deal requiring cooperation

NEW YORK — A longtime business partner of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a deal that requires him to cooperate in any ongoing investigations.

New York City taxi magnate Evgeny Freidman entered the guilty plea on Tuesday at a court in Albany.

A person briefed on the plea deal says Freidman agreed to cooperate with federal or state authorities.

The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State prosecutors charged Freidman last year with pocketing $5 million in state taxes on taxis he managed.

For years he’s managed hundreds of cabs, including more than two dozen owned by Cohen.

Freidman operates nearly 400 cabs in Chicago, including a dozen medallions owned by Cohen. Those Cohen medallions have been suspended by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration for 89 violations, including having expired insurance and license plates. Freidman and his business partner, Savas Tsitiridis operate Dispatch Taxi, which has a fleet of orange and navy blue cabs.

Cohen has about 32 medallions in New York City. His cabs there were once operated by Symon Garber, a Ukrainian immigrant who became Chicago’s taxi king, operating more than 700 cabs after he befriended Patrick Daley, the son of Mayor Richard M. Daley, more than 15 years ago. In Chicago, the mayor controls the number of cabs that can operate in the city.

Cohen owns 10 other medallions in Chicago that are part of the fleet of Flash Cabs.

All of Cohen’s 22 medallions in Chicago are managed by Chicago Medallion Management Corp. owned by the family of Semyon Shtayner, who has received $20 million in loans since August from Cohen’s father-in-law, Fima Shusterman.

Cohen’s business dealings are under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Cohen’s lawyer hasn’t returned a message.