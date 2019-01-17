12 dead from cold exposure in Cook County since start of season

At least 12 people have died in Cook County from cold exposure since the start of the season, the Cook County medical examiner’s office reported.

The latest death due to the cold was a 93-year-old woman from south suburban Harvey. Lela Jones died from cold exposure, with heart disease and lung cancer as contributing factors, on Jan. 7 in the 14900 block of South Seeley Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident. Harvey police did not release details.

About a month earlier, an 82-year-old woman died from hypothermia, with malnutrition as a factor, in Beverly on the Far South Side. Antoinette Hill-Hackett was pronounced dead Dec. 9 in the 10600 block of South Prospect Avenue, the same block in which she lived, the medical examiner’s office said. Police did not have details about her death.

Another woman died that day from the cold in southwest suburban Burbank. Angeliki Smirnis, 88, was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. Her death, which was ruled an accident, was caused by cold exposure with heart disease as a secondary cause.

On Nov. 9, a man died from the cold in West Garfield Park. Terry Caldwell, 34, was found outside in the 4100 block of West End Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died from alcohol, heroin and fentanyl toxicity, with cold exposure as a factor.

Another man died from the cold two days earlier. Carl Gavin, 66, was found outside on Nov. 7 in the 4400 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He died from heart disease with cold exposure as a factor, an autopsy found.

Last season, at least 33 people died from causes that were at least partially cold-related, according to records kept by the Sun-Times.