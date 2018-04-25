Colorado man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in wrong-way crash on I-57

A Colorado man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide for a deadly crash early Sunday on Interstate 57 in south suburban Matteson.

Grant Lyons, 22, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup south in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 3:31 a.m. when it collided head-on into a northbound Nissan Altima near Vollmer Road, according to Illinois State Police. Both vehicles rolled over after.

The driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Lorenzo M. Franklin of south suburban Hazel Crest, was dead at the scene, according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

Lyons, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was taken to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields with minor injuries, state police said. Alcohol was considered a factor in the crash.

Lyons was charged with one count each of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI for the crash, state police said.

Judge George L. Canellis set Lyons’ bail at $50,000 during a hearing Tuesday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was scheduled for May 14 in Markham.