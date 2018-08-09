Colt Cabana sues CM Punk over legal fees

In a court document obtained by the Sun-Times, Colt Cabana, whose real name is Scott Colton, is suing CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks. | Clayton Hauck and Eric Johnson for Sun-Times Media

After fighting together on the same side and winning a defamation lawsuit two months ago, Colt Cabana and CM Punk are now on opposite sides of a legal battle.

Cabana, whose real name is Scott Colton, is suing UFC fighter CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, for breach of contract and fraud in Cook County Circuit Court.

Cabana and Punk have close friends since their days in Chicago’s independent pro wrestling circuit.

Cabana’s lawsuit contends Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills they amassed fighting the defamation lawsuit. Cabana claims Punk told him in a text that he would be “100% covered.”

Punk has failed to keep that promise, leaving him with unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736, according to the lawsuit.

Punk asked Cabana to pay half of the legal fees, which comes out to $256,868, saying “You are on your own.”

Cabana is asking for $200,000 in general damages, along with $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims “Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm.”

Cabana is the host of “The Art of Wrestling,” a podcast where he discuss issues surrounding wrestling, along having fellow pro wrestlers on the show as guests.

Punk, a former wrestler, was Cabana’s guest on an episode, where he addressed the litany of issues he had during his time with the WWE, most notably his issue with his medical treatment.

The former world champion addressed a misdiagnosis of a staph infection and wrestling in the immediate aftermath of a concussion.

Those accusations prompted Dr. Chris Amann, WWE’s ringside physician, to sue Punk and Cabana in January 2015. In the “Demand letter,” Amann’s attorney drafted a “cease and desist” order telling Colton to remove the podcast from any and all websites.

Two months ago, Cabana and Punk won the defamation lawsuit filed by Amann.