Columbia College Chicago students robbed at skate park in South Loop

Two Columbia College Chicago students were robbed early Wednesday at Grant Skate Park in the South Loop.

The men, ages 18 and 19, were in the skate park at 12:20 a.m. near East Roosevelt Road and South Michigan Avenue when three black males walked up, implied they had a weapon and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects stole the victims’ cellphones, then ran away, police said. No injuries were reported.