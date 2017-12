Columbus closed in Loop after person jumps from high-rise

A person jumped from a building in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive at 8:55 a.m., according to Chicago Police. | File photo

A Loop street is shut down Wednesday morning after a person jumped to their death from a downtown building.

The person jumped from a building in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive at 8:55 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

The death is an apparent suicide, police said.

Columbus is closed in both directions between South Water and Randolph streets, police said. CTA buses are also rerouted in the area.