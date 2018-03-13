Columbus Drive Bridge closure rescheduled to Thursday

The Columbus Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing until Thursday morning.

The bridge will close to vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday for testing ahead of upcoming repair work, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure was initially scheduled to occur Tuesday.

Northbound Columbus traffic will be rerouted via Lower Wacker, Lake Shore Drive and Grand, CDOT said. Southbound traffic will be rerouted via Illinois, Lake Shore and Lower Wacker.