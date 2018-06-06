Columbus Drive bridge to be closed Thursday

The Columbus Drive Bridge over the Chicago River on the Near North Side will be closed most of Thursday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The bridge will close for testing from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., CDOT said.

Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists traveling north should follow the detour east on Lower Wacker Drive, north on Lakeshore Drive, west to Grand Avenue and back to Columbus Drive.

Those traveling south should turn east on Illinois Street, south on Lakeshore Drive, west on Lower Wacker Drive and back to Columbus Drive, the CDOT said.