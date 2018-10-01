Columbus Drive Bridge to close Tuesday for rehab work

The Columbus Drive Bridge will be closed for five hours Tuesday for ongoing rehabilitation work.

The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound drivers will be detoured from Columbus to turn east onto Lower Wacker Drive, north on Lake Shore Drive, west on Grand Avenue and then back to Columbus, CDOT said. Driers heading south will be rerouted east on Illinois Street, south on Lake Shore Drive, west on Lower Wacker Drive and back to Columbus.