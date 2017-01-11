Comcast to increase internet speeds in Chicago area

Comcast will increase internet speeds for most of its customers in the Chicago region. | File photo

Comcast will increase internet speeds for most of its customers in the Chicago region.

The new speeds will be rolled out through mid-December and will be available to existing and new customers in region comprising Illinois, Northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan, the company announced Wednesday.

“Our goal is to keep pushing the envelope for our customers to deliver more value and provide a great online experience — whether that’s by boosting speeds, building out our Wi-Fi and fiber networks or introducing bold innovations like xFi and Xfinity Gigabit,” said John Crowley, a Comcast senior vice president.

The company is increasing the download speed of its Xfinity Blast! service from 75 Mbps to 100 Mbps. The Performance service will increase from 25 Mbps to 60 Mbps, while the Performace Starter service will increase from 10 Mbps to 25 Mbps.

The changes affect about 80 percent of Comcast’s internet customers.