ComEd maintenance affects CTA Yellow Line service this weekend

CTA Yellow Line tracks will be temporarily cleared and deactivated this weekend at the Skokie-Oakton station for annual maintenance.

The Commonweatlth Edison maintenance is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and should be completed by 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the Village of Skokie. Trains will return to their regular schedule after work is complete.

For more information, please call the CTA at (888) 968-7282.