ComEd worker shocked by transformer near Midway

A ComEd worker was shocked while working on a transformer box Thursday near Midway International Airport on the Southwest Side.

The man was working on an above-ground box about noon in the 5200 block of West 63rd Street when he was shocked, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Other workers heard a boom from across the street and found him unresponsive, Merritt said. He became alert again by the time an ambulance arrived to take him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

His condition was not immediately known, Merritt said.

A ComEd representative did not immediately provide further details about the incident.